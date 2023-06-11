Osbourn Park High School students introduce new recycling procedures

Rustic Pathways: “16-year-old Khadeejah Alsheikh and Yusur Al Ogaidi [Osbourn Park High School outside Manassas] are featured in Rustic Spirit Spotlights for their amazing impact work – Their focus is on educating the Muslim community about environmental issues and implementing recycling practices.”

“They have introduced new recycling procedures, recycling boxes and replaced disposable utensils with reusable ones at the Mosque. They have provided educational sessions to the community, particularly the youth, emphasizing the positive impacts of recycling.”

“Khadeejah’s suggestion of using a PowerPoint presentation followed by a lively game of Kahoot captivates and educates the young audience. Additionally, Yusur’s idea of planting trees and creating a garden at the Mosque provides an interactive and fun way for the youth to learn about the environment.”