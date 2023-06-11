News

FredNats fall 6-4 to Charleston

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Fredericksburg jumped ahead early, but eventually lost 6-4 to the Charleston Riverdogs. It was a big first inning for the Nats, as Johnathon Thomas singled and Elijah Green walked to quickly put runners aboard. Paul Witt then clobbered his team-leading seventh home run to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.”

“Jarlin Susana was sharp through three innings, allowing just one run to score on a balk. But in the fourth, a single and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Riverdogs to pull within a run at 3-2.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts