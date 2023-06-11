FredNats fall 6-4 to Charleston

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Fredericksburg jumped ahead early, but eventually lost 6-4 to the Charleston Riverdogs. It was a big first inning for the Nats, as Johnathon Thomas singled and Elijah Green walked to quickly put runners aboard. Paul Witt then clobbered his team-leading seventh home run to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.”

“Jarlin Susana was sharp through three innings, allowing just one run to score on a balk. But in the fourth, a single and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Riverdogs to pull within a run at 3-2.”