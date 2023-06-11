Dawson hired as county’s first director of the Office of Community Safety

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County hired Wesley Dawson as the county’s first director of the Office of Community Safety. He will start with the county on Monday, June 26, 2023.”

“Dawson comes to Prince William County from the City of Baltimore, where he worked in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which focuses on violence prevention using holistic and public health-oriented strategies to improve community safety.”

“Prince William County’s CSI program will focus on prevention, intervention, education and diversion strategies to be more proactive in addressing safety concerns within the community. The initiative uses data and active community engagement to determine strategic priorities and focused action plans that are holistic, evidence-informed, equitable and inclusive. This approach will involve four key elements: 1) stakeholders from multiple sectors to drive the CSI process, 2) trusted messengers and practitioners to ensure effective citizen engagement and service delivery, 3) approaches to safety that are driven by data, and 4) practices which are rooted in an understanding of how trauma affects all people and the larger community. “