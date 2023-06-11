Cyber Bytes announces youth summer STEM camps

Cyber Bytes Foundation: “Cyber Bytes Foundation and STEAMBridge proudly announce their partnership, resulting in the highly anticipated launch of the Cyber Titans Youth Summer STEM Camps. Designed to empower youth throughout the DMV and surrounding areas, these camps will revolutionize the educational landscape by providing immersive, hands-on experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Held at the state-of-the-art Cyber Bytes Foundation facility located at 1010 Corporate Dr., Stafford, VA 22554, the camps will span the entire summer from June 5 to August 4.”

“By partnering with STEAMBridge to launch the Cyber Titans Youth Summer STEM Camps, we are thrilled to establish an exceptional platform for children to immerse themselves in the world of technology,” said Cesar Nadar, Executive Director of Cyber Bytes Foundation. “Our commitment to fostering a dynamic technology ecosystem in the region drives us to unlock the potential of young minds, ignite their passion for STEM, and shape the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Together, we are creating an environment that promotes growth, agility, and technological advancements.”