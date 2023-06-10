Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “High temperatures today are forecast to be in the low to mid-80s. Sunny and dry conditions today, with increasing clouds and shower chances to finish off the weekend and take us into early next week.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 62. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

“Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.”