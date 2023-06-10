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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

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National Weather Service: “High temperatures today are forecast to be in the low to mid-80s. Sunny and dry conditions today, with increasing clouds and shower chances to finish off the weekend and take us into early next week.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 62. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

“Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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