Northern Virginia commission identifies $600M worth of climate-change projects

The Center Square: “The Northern Virginia Regional Commission evaluated the climate-change readiness of the region and its military installations – identifying 129 projects to address readiness gaps.”

“Utilizing a $1.5 million Department of Defense grant, multiple counties and municipal governments participated in the study, such as Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties, home to Joint Base Ft. Myer-Henderson Hall, Ft. Belvoir and the 58,000-acre Quantico Marine base.”

“The Military Installation Resilience Review examined the installations and surrounding communities that would be most affected by “extreme weather events” projected to occur within the next 30-50 years due to climate change, according to data from government agencies, such as the DoD and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”