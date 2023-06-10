Sunday, June 17, 2023, is the last day this summer you can purchase an annual membership to Potomac Local News.

Our members support our local news reporting and get 100% access to everything we publish on our website, news email, and social media. Please click here to purchase and become a member today, and thank you.

The majority of our nearly 500 members have annual memberships. At $108 per year, an annual membership is half the cost of a full-year membership if you pay quarterly.

As Potomac Local News turns 13 years old this month, a membership is an excellent value for those who want to stay connected to our community.

“I subscribe because you provide the best, most concise source of news and information about Prince William and Stafford counties. Thank you for trying to make this work,” said Marion Wall of Prince William County.

“I subscribe because Potomac Local News reports on actual local news – not “four counties over” news. It’s pertinent information to my local community regarding schools, businesses, public safety, etc. Potomac Local News values community input and reports events that are submitted via email, Twitter, and online to create a very open communication style of reporting the news. Potomac Local News is local reporting and journalism at its best and the only news organization I subscribe to and support financially,” said Nick Zumwalt of Stafford County.

Don’t miss your last opportunity this summer to purchase an annual membership to Potomac Local News. Have a great summer!