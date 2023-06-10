Hope and books drive accomplished Gar-Field High School graduate

Prince William County Public Schools: “To this day, through her passionate efforts to promote reading, Samantha Boateng continues building on work she started back in high school. Boateng, a 2014 graduate of Gar-Field High School, began a service project during her junior year there that developed into a nonprofit organization.”

“Read 2 Lead provided books to children in Ghana, Africa, and eventually expanded to funding the building of libraries there. That work and the partnership between Boateng and the students and staff at Gar-Field High has never stopped. Read 2 Lead continues to make a difference in the lives of children in Ghana, and the students at Gar-Field continue to support that important work and reap the benefits of the opportunity it presents for service, international connection, and the development of academic strengths and career-related interests.”