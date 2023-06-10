Girl beaten at Parkside Middle School, taken to hospital

Prince William police: “Unlawful Wounding on School Grounds – On June 2 at 3:09PM, officers responded to Parkside Middle School located 8602 Mathis Ave. in Manassas (20110) to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old female juvenile, was in the restroom of the school when another female student, identified as the accused, entered the restroom. The accused approached the victim from behind and grabbed the victim’s hair pulling her to the ground.”

“While on the ground, the accused struck the victim multiple times before leaving the restroom. The victim went to the school nurse and was later transported to an area hospital where they determined her injuries were non-life threatening. On June 6, following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 14-year-old female juvenile, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 6: [Juvenile]: A 14-year-old female juvenile of Manassas. Charged with unlawful wounding. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

“Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – “On June 8 at 10:31AM, officers responded to the intersection of Sudley Rd. and Balls Ford Rd. and Manassas (20109) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, was incident with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm towards the victim before both parties separated. At no point during the encounter were shots fired.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Matthew Wayne STOLLINGS, was charged. Charged on June 8: [No Photo Available] Matthew Wayne STOLLINGS, 48, of 8576 Rothbury Dr. in Bristow Charged with brandishing Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons”