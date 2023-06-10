FredNats took first loss of series against Riverdogs

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats took their first loss of the series this week, falling 4-1 against the Charleston Riverdogs.”

“After the first two innings went by scoreless, the Riverdogs drew first blood in the top of the third inning. Cooper Kinney worked a walk with two outs in the frame, then Dom Keegan quickly doubled off the wall in center field to plate Kinney and give the ‘Dogs a 1-0 edge.”

“However, Fredericksburg quickly tied the game in the home half of the fourth. The inning got off to a hot start, with a pair of walks and a Geraldi Diaz single to load the bases with no outs. Roismar Quintana then blistered a ball into dead center, but it was caught by Jhon Diaz. That was enough to bring Lile in from third base, but the Nats couldn’t muster any more offense in the frame.”