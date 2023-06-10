E-ZPass lanes between Garrisonville, Courthouse roads will be closed nightly

Transurban: “Overnight travelers on the 95 Express Lanes are advised that the Express Lanes between Garrisonville Road and Old Courthouse Road will be closed nightly between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16. A single lane closure in this area will be in place on the Express Lanes between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. leading up to the full closure each night.”

“During the single lane closure between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., the 95 Express Lanes will be traveling southbound. The Lanes are regularly closed between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on weeknights for southbound to northbound reversal. When the reversal is complete, the entry points near Courthouse Road and near Garrisonville Road will remain closed until 4 a.m. The southern most entry point into the 95 Express Lanes during this time will be near Dumfries Road.”

“Travelers are reminded to avoid distractions, reduce speeds, and stay alert for signage directing traffic.”