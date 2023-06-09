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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!


National Weather Service: “After a dry start to the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this morning into this afternoon.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Widespread haze before 11 am. Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.”

Air Quality Alert: “COG forecasts Code Orange (unhealthy air for sensitive groups) for the DC region, Friday, June 9. Air quality expected to improve from today’s fine particle pollution levels. Current conditions/forecast: mwcog.org/aqi”

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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