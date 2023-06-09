Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!





National Weather Service: “After a dry start to the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this morning into this afternoon.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Widespread haze before 11 am. Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.” “Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.” “Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.”

Air Quality Alert: “COG forecasts Code Orange (unhealthy air for sensitive groups) for the DC region, Friday, June 9. Air quality expected to improve from today’s fine particle pollution levels. Current conditions/forecast: http://mwcog.org/aqi”