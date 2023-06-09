Retire U.S. flags at county landfill or compost facilities

Prince William County Solid Waste Department press release: “June 14 is Flag Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the “Stars and Stripes” as the official flag of the United States. The U.S. Flag Code -Respect for Flag states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

“Prince William County residents can show their respect for this beloved symbol by bringing old or tattered American flags to the Prince William County Landfill or the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility during regular hours of operation to be appropriately retired by local Scout groups in a traditional ceremony, or a private one at the Covanta waste to energy facility.”