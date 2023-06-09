Police report: ‘The accused attempted to light a spray canister on fire’

Prince William police: “Attempted Malicious Wounding by a caustic substance – On June 7 at 7:51PM, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 14641 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, was gathering shopping carts in the parking lot when a verbal altercation with an unknown man, later identified as the accused, escalated. During the encounter, the accused attempted to light a spray canister on fire as he sprayed the contents towards the victim.”

“The victim attempted to take the canister, and a physical altercation ensued. Eventually, the parties separated, and the police are contacted. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital with minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Selvin Magdaleno CORRALES ALVARADO, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 7: Selvin Magdaleno CORRALES ALVARADO, 29, of 15107 Alaska Rd. in Woodbridge Charged with attempted malicious wounding by a caustic substance. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On June 7 at 12:11PM, officers responded to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a male and two females, possibly juveniles, were seen in the above area before the male brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds. All three individuals fled on foot prior to police arriving in the area. No property damage or injuries were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings near the intersection of Bay Vista Dr. and Potomac Vista Dr.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On June 7 at 5:43PM, officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 15900 block of Sweet Violet Ln. in Haymarket (20169) sometime between October 26, 2022 and June 6, 2023. The investigation revealed entry was attempted into the home through a rear window that was found damaged. No additional property damage was reported, and officers determined no entry was made into the home.”