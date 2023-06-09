Fredericksburg gets back to .500 with 6-1 win

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Nationals picked up their fifth win in a row in a 6-1 defeat of the Charleston Riverdogs.”

“Charleston did take an early lead in the top of the first. Xavier Isaac laced a one-out single, then Dominic Keegan reached on an E6. Cooper Kinney followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice at third base, but then a wild throw to first allowed Keegan to score from second base.”

“But in the bottom of the frame, Daylen Lile walked and stole second base, and Elijah Green walked behind Lile. Brady House bounced into a 6-4-3 double play that pushed Lile to third base. Murphy Stehly then reached on an infield single to the right side, which allowed Lile to score and tie the game at 1-1.”