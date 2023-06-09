BMX bikers in town this weekend

Press release: “Hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders from across the world will descend on Woodbridge this weekend, June 9-11, for the USA BMX Battlefield Nationals.”

“The three-day event will be held at the NOVA BMX track at 7 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. Races begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, with participants racing well into the evening. Parking is $10 per day, and fans are welcome to watch and cheer on their favorite riders as they expertly navigate jumps, twists and turns along the track.”

“Prince William Sports and Visit Prince William are honored and beyond excited to welcome USA BMX, its riders and families, and fans to Prince William, Virginia, for the 2023 Battlefield Nationals. What a great way to kick off summer with such an awesome event,” said Michael Rojas, Sports Tourism Manager for Prince William Sports.”

“This event will bring close to 4,000 visitors to the region from roughly 30 states and 6 different countries and provide a local estimated economic impact of just over $1.3M for the weekend. Beyond those amazing numbers, our local club NOVA BMX is a valued partner that has worked tirelessly to prepare the track for this event and has been a great community ambassador as well. We look forward to hosting another great USA BMX National and hope everyone gets to experience all the great things Prince William has to offer outside of the track while they are here.”

“Spectators who can’t get enough of the heart-pumping action of the event can give their own wheels a spin at a free open house event at the track a few days later on Wednesday, June 14, where first-timers can borrow a loaner BMX bike and helmet (or bring their own) and take a spin on the track to get a taste of what BMX riding is all about. The event is open to anyone who isn’t already a member of USA BMX.”