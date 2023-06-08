“Today: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 7 mph. Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable.”

“Friday: A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Widespread haze before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”