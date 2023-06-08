Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!
National Weather Service: “Continued hazy today with very poor air quality.”
“Today: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 7 mph. Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable.”
“Friday: A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Widespread haze before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”
Air Quality Alert: “COG forecasts Code Red air quality for the DC region today, Thursday, June 8, due to ongoing smoke from fires in Canada. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Stay air quality aware: mwcog.org/aqi”