Stafford motorcyclist killed on I-95 at Dale City

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred June 7, 2023, shortly after 1 p.m. on Interstate 95 in the access lanes, near Exit 156 for Dale City.”

“A 2007 Honda CBR1000 RR motorcycle was traveling north on I-95 at a high rate of speed when it cut through the gore area of the exit ramp and struck an impact attenuator. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. The motorcyclist and debris from the motorcycle struck the rear of a northbound 2015 Hyundai SUV that was traveling in the right exit lane.”

“The motorcyclist, Nelson O. Casillas Jr., 31, of Stafford, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.”