Prince William sups budget $1.3 million for hiking trail

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County is closer to constructing the one-mile segment of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail through the Featherstone National Wildlife Refuge in North Woodbridge, connecting the Rippon VRE station to Veteran Memorial Park.

“On Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors authorized the transfer, budget and appropriation of $1.3 million from general-use proffer funding, $825,000 in Transient Occupancy Tax Fund [hotel taxes] (dedicated for transportation), and $500,000 from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act. The new funding will supplement a Federal Land Access Program grant already awarded to the county for the project.”

“The Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, or PHNST, is an 800-mile-long National Park Service-designated trail corridor that will connect various trails and historic sites in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Approximately 20 miles of the PHNST is planned for Prince William County.”