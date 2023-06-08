Press release: For visitor safety during a wastewater system improvement project, Prince William Forest Park will close the orienteering course from June 20 through October 27. The project will cause periodic closures at Turkey Run Ridge Group Campground, and many of the points on the course are in or adjacent to the campground – including the starting point. Due to heavy equipment operation and excavation occurring in the area, the park has decided to close the orienteering course while work is ongoing.

“Parking will still be available in a limited capacity at the Turkey Run day-use area while the work is ongoing, though visitors are encouraged to use caution and follow all closures in the area. While visitors will still be able to access Turkey Run Ridge Trail from the day-use area, access to the Little Run Trail loops, Old Blacktop Road, and Mary Bird Branch Trail from the Turkey Run day-use area may be closed periodically due to the infrastructure work. These trails are still accessible from other parking areas in the park such as Parking Lot E, Parking Lot F, and Parking Lot H.”

“Based on this past year’s visitor numbers, we generally have anywhere around 100 to 200 people use the orienteering course each month.”