OmniRide offering free rides Friday, June 9, 2023; Poor air quality forecasted

OmniRide: “OmniRide will offer fare-free rides this Friday, June 9. Fare-free travel is being made available to passengers to reduce the number of single-occupancy cars on area roadways that contribute to pollution, which is especially important during this period of poor and smoky air quality from the Canadian wildfires.”

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington: “Here is the latest Air Quality Forecast for today from http://AirNow.gov. Currently, much of the area has code Orange or Red air quality, and areas around the DC metro are purple or Very Unhealthy. For the most up to date information see http://airnow.gov.”