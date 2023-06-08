Marine Corps Systems Command begins ULTV tests

Marine Corps Systems Command Quantico, Va.: “Marine Corps Systems Command has begun fielding the new Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle, or ULTV, reaching initial operational capability and marking a significant milestone in the Corps’ Force Design 2030 modernization efforts.”

“This state-of-the-art tactical vehicle is set to enhance infantry, reconnaissance, and logistics mobility and sustainability, providing the modern warfighter with an advanced, lightweight solution tailored for operations in an anti-access/area denial environment.”

“Fielding the ULTV serves as a signal that the Corps is keeping in stride with the ambitious roadmap laid out in Force Design 2030,” said Col. John Gutierrez, portfolio manager for Logistics Combat Element Systems. “This new capability will ultimately help forge a more agile and resilient Corps one which is empowered to overcome the evolving complexities of modern warfare.”

“The ULTV is being fielded at Camp Pendleton, California.”