FredNats continue winning streak, announce promotions

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Nationals continued their winning ways thanks to a late home run to take down Charleston 2-1” on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

“Offense was at a premium in game two this week, as neither team scored until the top of the sixth inning. For the Riverdogs, Marcus Johnson got the start and was extremely effective. He spun six shutout innings, while allowing just a pair of base hits. Fredericksburg got four spotless innings from Bryan Sanchez and a scoreless fifth from Juan Abreu before Charleston got on the board.”

Meanwhile, the team announced two staff promotions.

“Chris Borysewicz to the position of Director of Ticket Sales and Rich Crosslin to the position of Director of Ticket Operations. These appointments come as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to excellence and the cultivation of top talent within the sports industry.

“In his new role as Director of Ticket Sales, Borysewicz will oversee aspects of ticket sales strategies, initiatives and operations. With his exceptional track record of success and dedication to delivering extraordinary fan experiences, Borysewicz is well-prepared to lead the ticket sales team to new heights.”

“Crosslin, who has demonstrated outstanding expertise in ticket operations and customer service, has been promoted to the role of Director of Ticket Operations. In this capacity, Crosslin will be responsible for managing ticket inventory, distribution and ensuring the smooth functioning of all box office-related operations.”