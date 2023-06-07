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Today’s (smoky air) weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

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National Weather Service: “Very poor air quality today along with reduced visibility between 3-6 SM. It is recommended to limit time outdoors. Wearing a mask may help limit irritation for those suffering from respiratory illnesses. More smoke expected Thursday & Friday.”

Today: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.”

Air Quality Alert: COG forecasts Code Orange air for the DC region [today], Wednesday, June 7. Smoke from fires in Canada will contribute to the unhealthy air. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Stay air quality aware: mwcog.org/aqi

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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