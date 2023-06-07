Today’s (smoky air) weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Very poor air quality today along with reduced visibility between 3-6 SM. It is recommended to limit time outdoors. Wearing a mask may help limit irritation for those suffering from respiratory illnesses. More smoke expected Thursday & Friday.”

“Today: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.”

Air Quality Alert: COG forecasts Code Orange air for the DC region [today], Wednesday, June 7. Smoke from fires in Canada will contribute to the unhealthy air. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Stay air quality aware: http://mwcog.org/aqi”