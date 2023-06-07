Stafford Soap Box Derby Race is Saturday

Stafford Soap Box Derby Race press release: “Our [Stafford Soap Box Derby] race day this year is on June 10, 2023. Racers and families assemble early, and at 8:00 AM attend pre-race ceremonies with the race starting at 9:00 AM. The track at Rocky Run Elementary School is a fast track with speeds approaching 25 mph…. pretty exciting especially for kids! The three winners from our local race will travel to Akron, Ohio in July to represent Stafford County at the All-American Soap Box Derby race.”

“There were three build clinics held on March 13th, April 3rd and May 1st at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875 located at 11309 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Parents and drivers were encouraged to attend a build clinic to allow one of our inspectors to look at the car and provide advice and to weigh their car. Inspection and Impound of the cars occurred on May 20th and 21tst at Brandonbilt, one of our greatest sponsors since coming to Stafford.”