Prince William sups fund multiple transportation projects

Prince William County Government: “During their meeting on Tuesday, June 6, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to budget and appropriate funding for several transportation projects across Prince William County.”

“University Boulevard Extension: The Board budgeted and allocated $40.7 million in state, regional and local funding to extend University Boulevard between Devlin and Wellington roads.”

“North Woodbridge Pedestrian Bridge and Rollins Ford Roundabouts: The Board budgeted and appropriated $1 million in match from NVTA local transportation funding to the North Woodbridge Pedestrian Bridge Project, a recommendation of the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan. The bridge will cross over U.S. 1 to connect the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express Station, or VRE, to the future North Woodbridge Town Center.”

“The Board budgeted another $145,000 in match from NVTA local transportation funding to the Rollins Ford Roundabout Project to build roundabouts at the intersections of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive and Rollins Ford Road and Song Sparrow/Yellow Hammer Drive. The roundabouts will reduce speeds and improve safety at the intersections.”

“Summit School and Telegraph Roads: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors also authorized staff to enter an agreement with NVTA for the Summit School Road Extension and Telegraph Road Widening project in the Occoquan Magisterial District. The Board budgeted and appropriated $11 million for the 1.2-mile project that will extend Summit School Road from Kinnicutt Drive to Telegraph Road as a four-lane divided roadway.”