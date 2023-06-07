Police impersonators in Stafford County

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “[Tuesday, June 6, 2023] at 4:23 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to a call of a fraud. The victim advised she was contacted by both Federal Trade Commission and Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The fake federal agents advised the victim’s information was fraudulently used and she needed to put her money in cryptocurrency and send it to them. The victim did a little digging on the internet and found the name of one of the “agents” was involved in a similar scam. She immediately hung up and suffered no monetary loss.”

“Closer to home, at 3:39 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates also responded to a call of a fraud, this time involving the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The victim advised she received a call from someone posing as Lieutenant D.T. Diggs. The fake Lieutenant informed the victim she did not show up for jury duty in Alexandria, and she would be charged with contempt of court. The only way to avoid going to jail would be to send $2,000 through Zelle.”

“Both these scams are designed to trick the victim into handing money over by fear of being arrested, or by more monetary loss. Law enforcement will never demand money through a phone call. If you receive a call like either of these situations, hang up immediately, and contact the Sheriff’s Office.”