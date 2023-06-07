FredNats sink Riverdogs in series opener

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals opened up their series against the Charleston Riverdogs with a 5-4 win.”

“The Riverdogs chased FredNat starter Riley Cornelio in the top of the first. Xavier Isaac and Dominic Keegan both reached base, then Carlos Colmenarez singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Ryan Spikes singled into left field to plate Isaac, and prompted a pitching change. Jose Atencio entered, and got the last out in the first to limit the damage to just one run.”