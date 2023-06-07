Erratic driver suspected of smoking pot arrested at McDonalds

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “DUI: McDonalds, 545 Ferry Road, 6/6, 7:36 p.m. Deputies responded to a call of a reckless driver on Kings Highway. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf was able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was failing to maintain the lane of travel.

“First Sergeant Fetterolf conducted a traffic stop as Deputy M.A. Holub responded to assist. The vehicle had a smoke cloud within it, a strong odor of marijuana emanating from it, and the driver appeared under the influence. He was charged with driving under the influence, as well as, a traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Reginal Jail without bond.”

The sheriff’s office declined to name the suspect. “We do not typically make the name of someone public when it relates to marijuana,” a department spokesman told PLN.

Other incidents noted in today’s report: “DRUGS: Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 6/6, 10:17 a.m. Deputy M.L. Warnick responded to the jail for drug activity. A suspected controlled substance was located in an inmate’s cell by jail staff. The suspected controlled substance was seized.”

“FRAUD: Ramoth Church Road, 6/6, 7:11 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a fraud. The victim

advised their information was fraudulently used to open a bank account.”

“LARCENY: Sheetz, 15 Wyche Road, 6/6, 12:24 a.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a larceny brought to light. Store staff advised a male attempted to steal over $65 worth of lighters. When staff confronted the suspect, he stated “I knew you were gonna catch me” before turning over the lighters. The suspect was seen getting into a silver minivan.”

“Falmouth Beach, 401 River Road, 6/6, 3:04 p.m. Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded to the beach for a report of a larceny. A victim advised their vehicle had its window shattered, and items stolen from within.”