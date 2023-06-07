Boy, 10, nearly abducted walking to bus stop; 2 men sought

Prince William police: “Attempted Abduction – On June 7 at 8:28AM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Gloucester Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted abduction. The investigation revealed the victim, a 10-year-old boy, was walking [to a school] bus stop when a masked man approached him from a dark-colored vehicle.”

“During the encounter, the man grabbed the boy without provocation. The victim was able to break free and run away from the man. The suspect then got back into the vehicle which was being driven by another masked man, and fled the area.”

“The victim immediately reported the incident to a family member, who contacted the police. The suspect did not speak to the victim nor display any weapons during the encounter. Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are actively investigating the incidents and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspects in the area at the time of the assault who matched the provided description. The investigation continues.”



“Suspect Descriptions: A black male, unknown age, with the number “2” tattooed on his neck. Last seen wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask and clothing. Vehicle Driver: A black male wearing a ski-style mask, a blue shirt, and black pants.”

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.”