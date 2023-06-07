Be there for the Manassas Bee Festival

City of Manassas Economic Development Department: “Get buzzing at our 3rd annual Manassas Bee Festival June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the grounds of historic 19th century Liberia House, which will be open for self-guided tours.”

“Attendees are encouraged to dress like a pollinator and join the costume parade! This family-fun event offers live music, vendors, local honey, bee hives plus native bee houses, plant experts, farm animals, food trucks, mead garden, bounce house, games, and crafts.”

“Manassas is the first city in Northern Virginia to receive the Bee City USA® designation, bringing awareness to plant native, and save declining pollinators.”

“Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger added, “The city could not be more happy with the 3rd annual Bee Festival at Liberia House and Grounds. This event has helped to create a culture of awareness for our natural surroundings in our lovely city.”