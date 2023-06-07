700-space commuter lot opens in Spotsylvania

VDOT Fredericksburg: “A new Park & Ride commuter lot in Spotsylvania County opened today at the intersection of Route 1 and Commonwealth Drive, providing nearly 700 parking spaces for ride sharing within two miles of Interstate 95.”

“With the completion of this $16.5 million project, there are now a total of 4,732 commuter parking spaces available in Spotsylvania across five Park & Ride commuter lot locations.”

“At Route 1 and Commonwealth Drive, the new lot includes 14 accessible parking spaces, 10 motorcycle parking spaces, A bicycle rack, A 10-foot-wide shared use path along Route 1, Sidewalk along Commonwealth Drive.”

“The lot provides a dedicated area for transit arrivals and departures, and carpool and vanpool pickups and drop offs. The lane is also designed to accommodate slugging, which is an informal, instant carpooling practice where three or more people rideshare to use high-occupancy road facilities.”