6 adults, 3 children displaced in Dale City fire

[Photo:Prince William Fire and Rescue Department] [Photo: Steve Chappell/NOVA Scanner]

Prince William fire and rescue: “Yesterday afternoon (3:06 PM, Tuesday, June 6, 2023), units were dispatched to the 15000 blk of Cloverdale Road [Dale City] for a report of a house fire.”

“Units arrived on the scene with heavy fire showing (see attached video) from the second floor. Crews quickly controlled the fire. The fire was discovered by one of the adult occupants home at the time of the fire.”

“The home sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy displacing the family of 6 adults and 3 children. The Red Cross is assisting the family. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the accidental fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was electrical in nature.”