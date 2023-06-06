Students on the Dean’s List

“Matthew Kassab, of Stafford, is one of more than 300 undergraduate students who marked their academic success and achievements as part of Lebanon Valley College’s 154th Commencement on Saturday, May 13. Kassab, a graduate of Brooke Point High School, received a in business administration from LVC.”

“Springfield College has named Caitlyn Schreiber from Manassas to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2023 spring semester. Schreiber has a primary major of Health Science.”

“Thomas Kenny recently earned a degree from Grove City College on May 20, 2023. Kenny earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship and is from Woodbridge.”

“Anna Forrest, a Sociology major at Grove City College from Manassas Park, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.”

“Caroline Forrest, a Biblical and Religious Studies major at Grove City College from Manassas Park, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the spring 2023 semester.”

“Nico Rodriguez, a Biology/Health major at Grove City College from Stafford, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester.”

The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.

“Megan McLarty of Woodbridge, a Senior, studying criminal justice.”

“Evelynn Foster of Manassas, a Senior, studying French & medical humanities.”

“Macey Stewart of Bristow, a Sophomore, studying psychology.”