Prince William School Board candidate previously arrested for weapons, DWI

Insidenova: “A Democratic candidate for Prince William County School Board has been arrested several times in the past for weapons charges, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.”

“Tracy Blake, a 46-year-old candidate for the Neabsco District School Board seat this fall, faced a number of legal challenges between 2006 and 2011, Prince William County Circuit Court records show, ultimately landing Blake in jail with a one-year sentence. Blake’s arrest record began circulating on several schools-related Facebook groups over the weekend.”