Police still searching for man last seen on I-95

Manassas police are searching for a man they said on Monday, June 5, 2023, was last seen walking on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County four months ago. The department did not respond when we asked what ties the man had to Manassas.

Manassas City Police: “The Manassas City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating David Stuart who was reported missing on Feb. 20, 2021. Stuart was last seen on Feb. 11, 2021, walking along southbound I-95 in Spotsylvania County between the Fredericksburg and Massaponax exits. Prior to his disappearance, he made remarks to friends that led them to become concerned for his wellbeing.”

“Detectives have conducted an extensive investigation and, along with partners at the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, conducted numerous searches in the Spotsylvania County area and surrounding areas.”

“The Manassas City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case or if they had sightings of Stuart around the time of his disappearance to please contact Detective Agule at 703-257-8040. The department is also asking residents in the area of Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County to check remote or abandoned areas of their property for any sign of Stuart.”

“David Stuart is 28 years old and is 5’6” and approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a reflective vest or coat.”