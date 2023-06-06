Opinion: We need a new vision. We need Jeanine Lawson Board of County Supervisors Chair

Dear Editor,

I am writing to encourage my friends and neighbors in Prince William County residents to elect Jeanine Lawson for Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

I was fortunate to serve with Jeanine on the Board of Supervisors when our terms overlapped from late 2014 to early 2016. During our brief service together, I was able to observe Jeanine’s leadership firsthand. I was always impressed with her preparation and passion for the citizens of our county.

She always did her homework and worked to protect the quality of life that we in Prince William County enjoy. That quality of life, however, is not guaranteed. It takes leadership and the right vision to protect our community.

Unfortunately, on issues like taxes, public safety, and development, we are headed in the wrong direction. That’s why we need Jeanine.

Over the last few years, we have seen increases in our property taxes and the imposition of a new meals tax. This has given the board lots of new revenue. Yet despite all this new money, the board has not added police officers quickly enough to meet demand as per the county’s police staffing plan. And the countywide crime rate has risen each of the last two years.

In the area of development, we have seen the proliferation of data center approvals. While these may bring the county more revenue, they will obliterate the beauty and tranquility of our rural area, damage our environmental resources, and impact the quality of life of our neighbors. We have also seen new residential development that will increase the costs of infrastructure and government services. Yet we have not seen a commitment to preserving open spaces and natural resources as we grow.

We need a new vision. We need a new leader to address the issues affecting us all. That leader is Jeanine Lawson.

We need Jeanine because she’s proven she can tackle divisive issues and stand up for the majority of Prince William County residents. We want someone that will fight to protect our quality of life. We want someone to preserve open space and protect our watersheds.

We want a leader who will be smart about spending and make investments that will keep our community safe. Jeanine Lawson will get it done for us. She will stand up for our community–not political donors and special interests.

I encourage you to vote for Jeanine Lawson for Chairman. Please vote Jeanine

Lawson in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, June 20, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at your regular polling location.

Michael C. May

Former Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor

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