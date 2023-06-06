El DeBarge, ‘Rhythm of the Night’ singer, to perform at political fundraiser in Woodbridge

Makya Little for Delegate: “On Monday, June 19, 2023—also known as Juneteenth—Little’s campaign will host their final pre-primary fundraiser featuring a performance by DeBarge. Working to create opportunities for community members, the campaign has also selected two local bands—TurnUpDeAnte & Co. and Izis la Enderma de la Salsa—to open for DeBarge at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbridge that evening.”

“Eldra “El” Patrick DeBarge—an American singer, songwriter, and musician—was the focal point and primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge [during the 19880s]. Popular songs led by El DeBarge include “Stay with Me,” “All This Love,” and “Rhythm of the Night.”

Tickets for the political fundraiser range between $20 and $5,000. Little is running for the House of Delegates 19th District seat, created in 2021. The seat has no incumbent.

The district includes portions of southern Fairfax County and Woodbridge in Prince William County. The district leans heavily toward Democrats.

Little has two Democrat opponents running against her in a June 20 Primary Election — Rozia Henson and Natalie Shorter.