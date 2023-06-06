Today’s police report: Bullets shatter car glass, injuring 3-year-old girl in Dale City

Bullets shatter car glass, injuring 3-year-old girl in Dale City

Prince William police: “Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle – On June 3 at 7:11PM, officers responded to the Cheshire Station Shopping Center located at 4255 Cheshire Station Plz. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, 25-year-old man, got into a verbal altercation with other patrons inside one of the stores which continued to the parking lot. The parties separated and the victim got into the vehicle occupied by two family members, another 25-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl. The other parties involved also got in a vehicle and followed the victim towards the entrance of the shopping center.”

“While stopped at the traffic light, the suspects pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle. The victim left the area before contacting the police. The impact of the rounds shattered the rear passenger-side window causing glass to scratch the 3-year-old girl. Fire and rescue personnel responded for minor injuries. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the shopping center area, officers located a shell casing in the roadway. The suspects were described as four Hispanic males in an older model blue Honda Civic.”

Man, 26, stabbed outside Manassas-area shopping center

Prince William police:“Stabbing Investigation – On June 4 at 4:58PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of Stream Walk Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene.

“The victim was flown to an area hospital where they determined the injuries were non-life threatening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were in the wooded area behind a local business when a verbal altercation escalated. At one point during the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing on foot. Officers, a K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. While investigating the incident, officers identified the accused as Bobby Damont GROSS. Following the investigation, obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [Photo from May 2023] Bobby Damont GROSS, 23, of no fixed address. Described as a black male, 5’9”, 185lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated malicious wounding.”

Agressor stabbed in the leg in Dale City parking lot, charged

Prince William police: “Strong-Arm Robbery – On June 2 at 2:39PM, officers responded to the 4300 block of Dale Blvd. in [Dale City] to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman, were in the parking lot of the above area, when they were approached by an acquaintance, identified as the accused.”

“During the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated when the accused pushed one of the victims to the ground, where she struck her head on the concrete. When the other victim attempted to intervene, the accused took her purse and ran into a nearby business. While inside the business, the accused struck the victim multiple times before the victim retrieved a knife and stabbed the accused in the leg.”

“The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Fire and rescue personnel responded and transported the accused to an area hospital, where he was treated and released to police custody. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ibrahim BARRIE Jr., was arrested. Arrested on June 2: [No Photo Available] Ibrahim BARRIE Jr., 18, of 14615 Earlham Ct. in Woodbridge, Charged with robbery and assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

Unity Reed student charged with weapons possession

“Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – On May 31, the School Resource Officer (SRO)

assigned to Unity Reed High School located at 8820 Rixlew Ln. [near] Manassas was notified by school personnel of a student in possession of knife on school grounds. The investigation revealed school security was investigating a student who was reported to have brought a knife to school the day prior.”

“During the investigation, school security personnel located a knife in the student’s backpack and notified the SRO. The SRO determined at no time did the student, identified as the accused, brandish the weapon in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained petitions for the accused, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile.”

“On June 2, after consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date. Charged on June 2: [Juvenile] A 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas Charged with possession of weapon on school grounds. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained.”