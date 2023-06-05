Well-known incumbents vying for Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 29th Senate District

Insidenova: “Prince William County will be the center of one of the most-watched primary races in this year’s General Assembly elections, as two incumbents seek the Democratic nomination in the 29th State Senate District.”

“Voting began May 5 in the race between Sen. Jeremy McPike, who currently holds the seat, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st. Redistricting maps approved in late 2021 moved Guzman into a House district with Del. Luke Torian, so she decided to run for Senate instead.”

McPike is seeking his third term representing the 29th District, having defeated former Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II, a Republican, by a 7-point margin in 2015 and then running unopposed in 2019. But Guzman will pose the toughest primary challenge for McPike yet.”