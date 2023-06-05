Special Olympics Torch run coming to Woodbridge

The Special Olympics Torch Run will make its way to Prince William County on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Runners are carrying the torch south along U.S. 1 to the summer games at the University of Richmond, June 7 through 9.

Prince William police said the community is encouraged to come cheer on the runners at 9 a.m. at the Eastern District Police Station, 15948 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.