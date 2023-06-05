Special Olympics Torch run coming to Woodbridge

The Special Olympics Torch Run will make its way to Prince William County on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Runners are carrying the torch south along U.S. 1 to the summer games at the University of Richmond, June 7 through 9.
Prince William police said the community is encouraged to come cheer on the runners at 9 a.m. at the Eastern District Police Station, 15948 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.
It is time for the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics, and the Police Department would love to have the public cheer on the runners!
The Torch that symbolizes the beginning of the Special Olympics Games in Richmond, Va., is lit in Arlington and is carried by police officers and Special Olympians to Richmond on June 9, 2023.
Runners and supporters will gather at the rear of the Gar-Field
Eastern District Station, 15948 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge (22191) at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The runners will be transported from Gar-Field to PWC DFR Station
17, at Cardinal and Waterway drives. Runners will begin here and
follow the route down Cardinal Drive to the entrance area of Gar-Field at Donald Curtis and Cardinal drives. Any Special Athletes who choose to run will start at this point and run to the fuel pump area to complete the race. The route is 3.6 miles.