Quantico

Quantico Marine Corps Base training through June 9, 2023

By Uriah Kiser

Security Battalion leaders, Sgt. Maj. Jacqueline Y. Townsel and Lt. Col. David S. Rainey, brief service members [Quantico Marine Corps Base]
Quantico Marine Corps Base: “Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has provided military, federal, state and local organizations robust training services since 1917. Today, 54 ranges support live-fire and demolition training for more than 40 Federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.”

“*Please note overnight training activity

  • June 5, 1:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
    Live Fire
  • June 6, 1:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
    Live Fire
  • June 7, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    Live Fire
  • June 8, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    Aircraft Movement, Live Fire
  • June 9, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    Aircraft Movement, Live Fire”

“Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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