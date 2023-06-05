Quantico Marine Corps Base training through June 9, 2023

Published June 5, 2023 at 12:00PM | Updated June 6, 2023 at 11:15AM

Quantico Marine Corps Base: “Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has provided military, federal, state and local organizations robust training services since 1917. Today, 54 ranges support live-fire and demolition training for more than 40 Federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.”

“*Please note overnight training activity

June 5, 1:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Fire

Live Fire June 6, 1:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Fire

Live Fire June 7, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Live Fire

Live Fire June 8, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Aircraft Movement, Live Fire

Aircraft Movement, Live Fire June 9, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Aircraft Movement, Live Fire”

“Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/”