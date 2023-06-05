Prince William Public Libraries offer over 150 summer programs

Prince William County Public Libraries: “Prince William Public Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading program is centered around kindness, friendship, and unity with the theme, “All Together Now.” From June 20 – August 20, come into any of our 12 libraries to register for Summer Reading. Register early at pwcva.gov/summerreading.”

“In total, Prince William Public Libraries will be offering more than 150 in-person and virtual programs. PWPL is bringing back favorites like Dinoman Dinosaur Show for kids, Laser Tag for teens, and Master Gardeners for adults. Special programs that promote this year’s theme include “All Together Now Art Night” on Tuesday, June 13, in Bull Run Library’s new Hive 8051 Makerspace for grades 11 and up and “I Need a Friend” Story Time with author Keisha Strand at Manassas City Library on Saturday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. and Chinn Park Library on Saturday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m.”

“Residents are also welcome to enjoy Prince William Public Libraries’ outdoor spaces, including Central Green. “My Pet Alpaca” will be on-site on Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. for a petting zoo – the perfect summer activity for all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Library is bringing back its story trail with a twist! Families can come in costume to “Halloween in July” to read “Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds while enjoying the beautiful outdoor space surrounding the library.”