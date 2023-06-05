Plane crash remains headed to medical examiner office

“Virginia State Police returned to the plane crash site in Augusta County early Monday (June 5, 2023), along with an NTSB representative, to begin evidence collection and body recovery efforts. State police has been advised by the NTSB and FAA that a pilot and three passengers were on the privately-owned Cessna aircraft that crashed in a densely wooded, remote, mountainous area of Augusta County, near the Nelson County line. The scene is more than a mile from the Blue Ridge Parkway.”

“Due to the severity of the crash, the remains collected at the scene will be transported to the Office of the Virginia Medical Examiner [in Richmond] for examination, autopsy and positive identification. Once positive identification is made and next of kin is notified, the Virginia State Police will release the identities of the individuals recovered from the scene.”

“At 3:50 p.m. Sunday (June 4, 2023), the Virginia State Police was notified of a possible aircraft crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region. Search efforts by the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Fire-Rescue immediately got underway by ground and air across the region. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday (June 4, 2023), first responders were able to reach the crash site by foot. State police has suspended its search efforts. No survivors were located.”