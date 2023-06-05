Murder suspect named in Misty Ridge killing

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | WANTED – Detectives have identified the suspect sought in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man following an altercation that occurred at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct in Woodbridge (22191) on May 21.

“The involved parties were in an argument when gunfire was exchanged. The victim was ultimately struck and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the encounter. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

“The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.”

“Wanted: [Photo from October 2019], Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON, 34, of the 13900 block of Roanoke St in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, 5’10”, 170lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and a neck tattoo.”

“Wanted for 1 count of murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 2 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.”

“Identified: The deceased was identified as Michael Eugene HAWKINS, III, 25, of Woodbridge.”