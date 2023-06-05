Manassas public schools to launch program for 3-year-olds

Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia “Next year MCPS will be piloting a public preschool program for 3-year-olds out of Round Elementary (but open to students in all geographies), which is targeted towards students who otherwise would not have access to private preschool. The pilot program will not require any additional staff as there is already resource capacity available from our existing 4-year-old program.”

“Preschool is an important piece of the student achievement puzzle to get students introduced to academic concepts and behavioral expectations and can quicken the pace of English language acquisition for ESOL students. However, while there is a body of research showing the benefits of preschool, there is also some disturbing evidence that at least some public preschool programs are counter-productive.”

“Upon my questioning, the staff was able to produce data regarding gains in literacy benchmarks for the children that participate in our existing program, and anecdotal evidence from staff members in our elementary schools note the improved English language skills and behavioral skills of our preschool alumni. I am hopeful that this investment will help our division goals long term, although, as with any program, I plan to monitor its cost and effectiveness.”