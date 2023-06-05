Fredericksburg free ride program draws more bus passengers

Fredericksburg.com: “A program allowing free rides on FXBGO! buses resulted in a big spike in riders in the past year. Ridership on the buses increased by 81% during the first quarter this year, according to a recent report to the Fredericksburg City Council.”

“The bus service, which runs 30 buses on 16 routes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania, recorded 71,100 rider trips during the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2022, the bus service recorded a total of 39,103 rider trips. This first quarter also topped the 68,126 rider trips in the fourth quarter of 2022.”