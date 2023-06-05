E-ZPass Express lanes closed overnight in Stafford County

Transurban: “Overnight travelers on the 95 Express Lanes are advised that the Express Lanes between Garrisonville Road and Old Courthouse Road will be closed nightly between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. A single lane closure in this area will be in place on the Express Lanes between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. leading up to the full closure each night.”

“During the single lane closure between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., the 95 Express Lanes will be traveling southbound. The Lanes are regularly closed between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on weeknights for southbound to northbound reversal. When the reversal is complete, the entry points near Courthouse Road and near Garrisonville Road will remain closed until 4 a.m. The southern most entry point into the 95 Express Lanes during this time will be near Dumfries Road.”

“To make traveling through the I-95 corridor in Stafford County easier and faster, the Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) will pick up where the 95 Express Lanes currently end and will extend 10 miles south near Fredericksburg, VA. The lengthened lanes will connect with the 395 Express Lanes to create a connected corridor spanning nearly 50 miles from the Fredericksburg area to the D.C. line.”