Traffic hot spots this week in Stafford County

VDOT Fredericksburg: “All work is scheduled, weather permitting.”

“Exit 133 Off-Ramp (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to Route 17 and Route 17 Business in Stafford. The ramp will remain open throughout this work zone. Overhead sign installation.”

“I-95 Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures between interchanges.”

“Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges.”

“I-95 Southbound — Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

“Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“I-95 Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Route 1 — Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure at multiple intersections along Route 1 for installation of traffic signal equipment at the following intersections: Austin Park Drive and Foreston Woods Drive, Port Aquia Drive and St. William of York Church.”

“Centreport Parkway — Route 17 Business and Butler Road (lane closures removed at 2 p.m.)”

“Route 17/Route 17 Business Northbound — Monday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and Route 17 Business northbound for beam placement at I-95 overpass. Intermittent full traffic stops from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals. If work is required from Friday evening into Saturday morning, the full stop will occur from midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday. Construction for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”