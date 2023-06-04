Suspect attempts escape, strikes deputy’s car

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “When the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has its eyes on you, a pursuit won’t last long. A wanted Fredericksburg man discovered this Friday afternoon in South Stafford.”

“On June 2nd at approximately 6:08 p.m., deputies with the Special Problems Unit were in the England Run subdivision attempting to locate David Martin Jr, 33. Martin was wanted out of Stafford for two counts of possession of controlled substances. It didn’t take long for deputies to spot Martin and attempt to make contact with him. Martin attempted a great escape using his vehicle, and in the process, he struck a deputies unmarked vehicle.”

“Martin was discovered with suspected controlled substances on his person. A search inventory of his vehicle revealed additional suspected controlled substances. Martin also provided a false identity to deputies; however, that clearly did not fool anyone.”